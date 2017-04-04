April 4, 1892 Wayne County Tornado & Severe Weather Outbreak

Multiple violent tornado outbreaks struck the central U.S. April 1-6, 1892. Our main system passed the Plains to Ohio Valley to Ontario April 3-5. A wind-driven blizzard buried Colorado to Nebraska to Minnesota & the very high winds accompanying the storm damaged structures.

This was a historic, multi-day severe weather/tornado outbreak. 100 people were killed in Kansas with 300 injured as multiple strong to violent, long-track tornadoes struck the state. A couple of tornadoes were reportedly 1 mile wide.

An apparent EF3 tornado tracked at least 10 miles through southern Wayne County. Barnhill was literally wiped out by the tornado when it struck at 4:30 p.m. There were numerous injuries, many serious & some people were thrown 50 yards, but no one was killed. Only 4 homes were left on their foundations, the rest severely damaged or destroyed. Farms southwest & northeast of this location were also heavily damaged. Orchards were uprooted. The storm also dumped large hail with the tornado. Another tornado occurred with this same storm north of Russellville, Illinois in Lawrence County. The history of this particular storm goes back to Missouri where a path of heavy wind & tornado damage occurred from Perry to Cape Girardeau counties.

Damage was also reported in Central City, though not as bad as Barnhill. This same storm was responsible for a long-track tornado over west-central Tennessee & the apparent tornado (ranked F2 by NWS) in Logan County, Kentucky.

Heavy, flooding rainfall accompanied the storms. The flooding was particularly bad in central Illinois & Indiana & in the Tennessee Valley. +10″ reportedly fell in northern Mississippi & at Crawfordsville, Indiana. There & at Martinsville, Indiana it was reportedly the worst flooding since the “Great Overflow of ’75 [1875]”.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments