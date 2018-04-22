April 22, 1887 Violent, Deadly Wabash to Gibson to Knox Tornado

5 people were killed & several others injured by an apparent F4 tornado (with “funnel shape” according to observer north of Princeton [south of tornado track]) that tracked from Mt. Carmel at 6 p.m to Buena Vista, Indiana (far northeastern Gibson County) by 6:30 p.m & moved into northwest Pike County. The twister tracked largely through wooded bottoms & swamps as it paralleled & crossed White River several times in it’s 30-mile path, straddling Knox & Gibson counties. In Wabash County, the damage added up to $50,000 (1887 dollars). Inflation-adjusted, this would be about $1.4 million today.

Along the track, the width increased from 375′ to as much as 1/4 mile.

Buildings & homes were unroofed at Mt. Vernon, Indiana by the high winds.

A smaller tornado with a narrow path & much shorter track was reported from Carmi, while the large hail with the storm killed “a large number of birds”.

Flooding rains occurred with the storms. 6.77″ was reported in Crawford County, Indiana with up to 6″ in the Tri-State north of the Ohio River. It was reportedly the worst flash flooding ever experienced up the time at Salem, Indiana & through Washington County.

This was a part of a much larger, significant severe weather outbreak. Large, long-track tornadoes were reported in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma & Texas. 17 people were killed in one county in Kansas with homes being completely obliterated in a 23-mile path in Kansas. $26,606,023 damage was reported (inflation adjusted) from Prescott, Kansas alone. 4.1-4.2″ diameter hail was measured in Kansas. 2.5-+3″ hail was measured at Rolling Forks, Mississippi, while buildings were damaged by possible downburst at St. Louis. Extreme damaging winds were reported at Wichita, Kansas. At least 55 people were killed Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas & Mississippi.

Structural damage was also reported at Paris & Lexington, Kentucky from reported tornadoes. One person was killed in Hardin County, Kentucky. A tornado with a distinct funnel shape was spotted in Clark County, Indiana with damage near New Albany.

Mill Port, Alabama, near Cave Springs, Georgia both reported a tornado with damage.

Interestingly, Mt. Carmel had been directly hit with a devastating F4 tornado June 4, 1877. This storm system brought a violent outbreak to the region with the largest unconfirmed hailstones ever recorded in Indiana (at Lafayette). A few stones measured +4.50″ in diameter.

Also, April 28-29 saw a Plains severe outbreak with massive 2-mile (10,560′ max width) wide tornado measured at Fort Sill, Indian Territory (Oklahoma).

Surface maps (NOAA):

