April 22, 1882: Long-Track Supercell with EF3 White County Tornado

140-mile track HP cyclical supercell…

On April 22, first reports of tornadoes from a storm racing north-northeastward towards our southeastern Illinois counties was at Charleston, Missouri, 12 miles south-southwest of Cairo. There, trees & fences were destroyed in a 3/4 mile wide path. It struck the southeast & east side of Cairo at 4:40 p.m. & was up reportedly up to 1 mile wide. Many homes & buildings were damage or destroyed & people & animals were reportedly picked up & “carried considerable distances” in the tornado. A 300′ long building was completely demolished on the east side, at East Cairo, Kentucky. It skipped & bobbled up & down to the north-northeast, eventually striking & destroying a farm & tremendous amounts of timber. It lifted off & on in Saline County & touched down west of Carmi, White County, & was very destructive. Many homes & farm buildings were damaged or destroyed. One double log house was totally obliterated. Orchards & many miles of fencing were levelled. This likely violent tornado missed the city of Carmi & lifted in northeastern White County before arrival into Edwards County. 3 people were injured by this tornado in White County, but incredibly, no deaths were reported.

This seemed to be directly associated with surface low & triple point as system occluded.

Other significant tornadoes occurred in the Lower Mississippi Valley with destruction & deaths.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments