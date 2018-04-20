April 20, 1859 Severe Weather Outbreak

Severe weather event/outbreak struck the Tri-State April 20, 1859, part of a much larger episode/outbreak.

2″ or hen egg hail fell at Vincennes with lightning strikes producing fires to homes & buildings in Huntingburg, while trees were toppled in Owensboro.

No telegraph reports were able to come into Evansville from any lines west, east, south or north due to downing of lines.

Tornado damage occurred in Owen County, Indiana, accompanied by large hail the size of black walnuts. One home near the tornado was picked up 5-6′ & turned. A tornado destroyed 5 spans of railroad bridge near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania while large hail killed many birds, especially pigeons near Aiken, South Carolina. Another tornado track with substantial damage occurred near Richmond, Virginia.

On the other side of the system, a major snowstorm occurred in the Plains, especially Nebraska with 24″ at Kearney. However, the observer at Fort Snelling (Minneapolis-St. Paul area) received just 1″. The heavy snows may have occurred just west of this location. Unfortunately, I have not uncovered any accounts from the Dakotas.

You can see here in the Evansville metro how after the 78-degree high with the severe weather we were 65 early on April 21, then fell into the 50s in the afternoon & were 49 at 9 p.m. The cold then came in with only 46 on April 22, the second coldest April 22 on record, only behind the 45 in 1903.

Notice the progression of the system passing to our north & the rapid warm-up with the dominant wind directions from the weather log.

