The April 1852 Posey County Tornado

Tornado tracked across Posey County, April 30, 1852. South of New Harmony, the tornado was described to look like swirls of smoke & be on fire at the bottom. It tracked eastward & would pass near Blairsville & south of Wadesville. It killed 16 people in Posey County & was accompanied by intense gusts & hail measured at 2.6″ in diameter on the north side of this apparent supercell. 2000 panes of glass were shattered at New Harmony. However, as this was in progress, farmers reportedly continued plowing at Mt. Vernon, on the Ohio River. It may have been this same supercell that produced the tornado that demolished much of Leavenworth, Crawford County, Indiana. Apparent rear-flank downdraft winds damaged 4 houses at Fredonia, Indiana, just south of the Leavenworth tornado. Several fatalities & numerous injuries were reported. 40 homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. Intense research continues, but I have yet to find damage information from this supercell, tornado White, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer, Perry counties. A large mile-wide tornado reportedly 1 mile wide hit Franklin County, Indiana, northwest of Cincinnati at 5 p.m. & moved “East 10 degrees North”.

This appears to be a part of a much large, significant severe weather outbreak. Tornado(es) tracked from near Paducah to Golconda. One of these or the one tornado tracked from Kentucky to Illinois & then went back into Kentucky. A significant tornado resulted in deaths near Georgetown, Kentucky, north of Lexington, while significant hail & wind were reported in McMinn County, Tennessee (eastern Tennessee). 7000 panes of glass were shattered by hail of reported +2″ in diameter at Cincinnati, homes were damaged & a church lost it’s roof. At Cleveland, Ohio, in addition to flooding & damaging winds to structures & trees, 2-2.5″ diameter hail was reported (size of shagbark hickory nuts), while a tornado raced through Tuscarawas County, Ohio (eastern Ohio) where two people were injured when the top floor of a home was completely sheared off. The tornado leveled the large timber in its path into a twisted wreck & “not one tree left standing”.

It was also reported that telegraph service was crippled over the Ohio Valley & East by the severe weather.

Meanwhile, a snowstorm was reported at Grand Haven, Michigan.

Preceding the current NWS COOP program, Smithsonian observer, John Chappellsmith was weather observer for New Harmony 1850-1880s. He gave detailed data & a survey of the damage, track & instrument readings as the storm approached & passed & points thereafter:

On April 30, 1852, a tornado crossed the New Harmony Plank road, five miles south of the town, about five o’clock in the afternoon; its velocity, and the length and breadth of its destructive violence, exceed that of any, to my knowledge, on record. From within three miles of Golconda, Illinois, its course appears to have been north 30° cast to the Wabash river, a distance of fifty miles; crossing the river near Grand Chain rapids, it altered it course to east, or rather to a little north of east, and continued apparently in this to about four miles north of Georgetown, Kentucky, a distance of 200 miles. At different localities, from Golconda to Georgetown, the tornado is described as manifesting similar evidences of its destructive power; buildings being blown down; houses and cabins unroofed; trees torn up by the roots, or their tops twisted off; fences scattered in every direction; and beds, bedding, and articles of every description being carried to various and considerable distances.

The tornado passed over Leavenworth on the Ohio, and a correspondent thus writes to the Louisville Courier of May 11: “The storm came from the southwest, across the bluff from the opposite side of the river, tearing up trees by the roots, or twisting off their tops; it then crossed the river, swelling the waves to an incredible height, lift skiffs from the river bank, and dashing them to pieces against the houses. It struck the town about 6 1/4 P.M., and raged from three to five minutes, unroofing and prostrating sixty buildings, some of them the most substantial in the town, carrying off and blowing articles of every description about, killing one child, and wounding ten or fifteen individuals.”

From persons residing on the track, or in its vicinity, no definite idea of the approach of the meteor can be obtained; some describe it as a cloud with green and red flame, other, green and blue. Mr. Stitt, who resides about the centre of the track, says the cloud appeared on fire at the bottom, like a large pile of burning brush, and it rolled under and over; his wife felt the house lifted up and down several times. During the passage of the storm he opened the eastern door of his house, but speedily closed it from fear, for he saw the planks of his well spinning round eight or ten feet from the ground, and one of them was carried in a northeasterly direction, 400 yards, to the place marked in the map. All who reside on the track describe the destruction as the work of a moment; a person standing in his house, looking to the north, saw the trees thrown down, and at the same moment turning south, saw trees falling there also. Persons in the woods describe the crash as so terrific, that, to use there own words, “they could hear nothing,” by which I understand that they could not distinguish, amid the war of sounds, any sound in particular.

Referring to the observations made by myself, during the passage of the tornado at New Harmony, five miles north of the axis of the track, I find that at 3 o’clock on April 27, the barometer stood at 29.587, the thermometer at 61°, and the force of the vapor at .250 of an inch. On the 30th, at 3 o’clock, the barometer had fallen to 29.090, the thermometer had risen to 80°, and the force of the vapor to .622 of an inch. The sky had been cloudy all day, and at this time the clouds were coming from the south, and the wind was nearly calm; sounds of distant thunder were now heard, and at 4 P.M. the first flash of lightning was perceptible, with thunder at an interval of twenty seconds, and slight rain. From this time the lightning was a continued glimmer, and the thunder a constant roll. The barometer had now risen to .050 of an inch, and the thermometer had fallen 2°. At 4.30 P.M. the rain fell in torrents, the wind blew in all directions, with incessant flashes of lightning, and peals of thunder, and showers of driving hail, of which some stones measured eight inches in circumference (8″ in diameter is equal to 2.6″ inches in diameter), and weighed one-quarter of a pound; the panes of every window in the town, having a westerly exposure, were broken; there was now a further rise of .030 of an inch in the barometer, and a fall of 4° in the thermometer. At 5 P.M., after a few minutes’ cessation, the storm still continued, though with abated violence. At 5.45 the sky was clear, the wind calm, the thermometer standing at 68°, and the barometer had fallen to the point at which it stood at the commencement of the storm. The force of the vapor at 9 P.M. was diminished one-half.

While the tornado was raging here, so little inconvenience was experienced five miles to the north, from either wind or rain, that person were able to continue ploughing during the whole passage of the storm. This was also the case at Mount Vernon, which is about the same distance, nine miles south of the axis of the track.. The case was similar nine miles from the axis at Golconda; little of whether wind or rain was experienced.

Considering these facts, and observing, as represented in Fig. 2, that on a square mile only of the track, thousands of trees, many of them having a stem at least fifteen feet in circumference, lie prostrated by a force operating simultaneously in opposite directions; considering, also, that the time of passage of the meteor from New Harmony to Leavenworth could not exceed 1 1/2 hours, and that the velocity must therefore have been at least sixty miles in an hour, or one mile per minute, we may form some conception of the enormous and astonishing power with which this tornado, of whose presence at ten miles’ distance there is not an indication passed through the atmosphere, leaving behind a desolated track of one miles in breadth, on which trees, and among them monarchs of the forest, were laid low at the rate of 7,000 a minute.

Account of a Tornado Near New Harmony, Indiana, April 30, 1852 with a Map of the Track &c. By John Chappelsmith Smithsonian Contributions to Knowledge Page 3-5

Tornado’s width reportedly 1500′-5,280′ (0.29 to a full mile in width) Professional Papers of the Signal Service, Volume 1 by United States Army Signal Corps Character of Six Hundred Tornadoes Page 4

Chappellsmith sketches of tornado track, tornado damage:

