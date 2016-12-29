Home Indiana Applications are Available for the Indiana Senate Page Program December 29th, 2016 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

With the legislative session right around the corner, State Senator Jim Tomes announced the Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the Page Program.

The Senate Page Program is where students learn about state government and the legislative process. This is a full-day interactive program that allows students in sixth through 12th grades an opportunity to tour the Statehouse, watch session debates on the Senate floor, and help staff with tasks. Students will also have opportunity to meet with their state senator.

The 2017 Senate Page Program runs from Monday, January 23rd through mid-April. Senate Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays during the legislative session. It begins at 8:30 a.m. and dismisses 3:30 p.m.

For more information or to apply, visit Indiana Senate Republicans.

Comments

comments