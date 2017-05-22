Applications Being Accepted for Vectren’s Dream Big Summer Camp

Applications are being accepted for the Dream Big summer camp. This camp is designed to introduce high school students to the wide range of occupations available in the energy industry, such as Information Technology, Accounting, Engineering and Technical fields. The four-day program runs from Sunday, July 9th through Wednesday, July 12th, and is free of charge for students who will be juniors or seniors for the 2017-2018 school year.

This program will be held at Vincennes University (VU), and overnight lodging is provided. Students will travel throughout southwest Indiana to tour Vectren facilities in addition to classroom activities at VU.

There will be informational sessions with Vectren leaders, hands-on activities and team projects. Camp registration is limited to 30 students, and final selection of attendees will be made by Vectren staff.

Students must submit an application and essay to be considered. Applications and essays will be accepted until Friday, June 9th. The camp is free, but participants are responsible for their personal expenses during the camp.

All Dream Big Summer Camp attendees will be invited to participate in Vectren’s Dream Big Career Mentoring Program, where they can establish an ongoing mentor relationship with a Vectren employee. They will also be able to job shadow, volunteer in the community and apply for post-secondary internships with Vectren.

To apply for the program, visit Vectren’s Dream Big Summer Camp.

