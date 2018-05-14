Home Indiana Evansville Applications Being Accepted for Vectren’s Dream Big Summer Camp May 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Summer weather is already here and applications are now being taken for Vectren’s fourth annual Dream Big summer camp. The camp is set for July 22nd through the 25th at Vincennes University.

It’s a chance for area students to delve into things like information technology, accounting, and engineering.

They’ll get to tour Vectren facilities and also partake in classroom activities on VU’s campus.

Registration is limited to just 20 students so now’s the time to apply.

To apply for the program, visit Vectren’s Dream Big Summer Camp.

