Applications being Accepted for the Indiana 4-H Dairy Youth Academy

Applications are being accepted through June for the Indiana 4-H Dairy Youth Academy. This program offers participants an opportunity to learn more about the dairy industry by providing career exploration through travel, tours and interaction with industry leaders and professionals.

Participants develop communication, problem-solving and leadership skills to bring positive changes to the dairy industry.

There will be 14 delegates chosen to participate in this program based on their leadership skills and a written application.

Judging will be done by a panel of Purdue Extension representatives. The cost is $150.

Students must be entering 10th through 12th grades by September 1, 2017, and currently enrolled in 4-H. They must also be able to commit to weekly activities from September 2017 through August 2018.

You cannot be exhibiting animals at the World Dairy Expo, nor can you be participating in the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest this year.

If you meet the requirements, then you can apply by visiting Indiana 4-H Dairy Youth Academy.

Applications will be accepted through June 15th.

You must email the application to Kelly Heckaman at kheckaman@purdue.edu, or mail it to the Indiana 4-H Dairy Youth Academy at 202 W. Main St., Warsaw, IN 46580.

