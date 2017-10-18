Home Kentucky Application Period For Industrial Hemp Research Pilot Program Announced October 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has opened the application period for the Industrial Hemp Research Pilot Program.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says he is proud to have made that announcement as more than 3,200 acres of hemp were grown this year, the most ever under the Industrial Hemp Research Pilot Program.

Industrial hemp is one of several alternative crops that have made its way into Kentucky’s agricultural economy in recent years.

In 2017, Kentucky’s farmers planted 3,200 acres of hemp, up from 2,350 acres in 2016, 922 acres in 2015, and 33 acres in 2014, the first year of the program.

Grower applications must be postmarked or received by 4:30 p.m., November 15th. Processor/Handler applications are preferred by November 15th with a final deadline of June 1st.

Applications can be downloaded from the KDA website. To download applications, click here.

