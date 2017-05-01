Application Deadline Approaching for Camp WonderKid

The application deadline is approaching to attend the annual Camp WonderKid in Madisonville. Camp WonderKid is a way for students with asthma to have fun and do physical activities in a camp setting. It also helps teach them what to do if their asthma flares up while doing so.

This free camp gives children the opportunity to participate in activities like swimming and horseback riding. The camp will run from May 30th at 8 a.m. through June 2nd at 12 p.m. at City Park in Madisonville.

The application deadline for students to apply is Wednesday, May 10th.

To apply, visit Camp WonderKid.

Camp WonderKid has been around Madisonville for more than 20 years.

