Home Indiana Apples Updates Security to Stop New Hacking Threat July 24th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Apple has issued a warning for iPhone users after a new hacking threat. The company has put out critical security patches for iOS devices and for Mac computers.

It’s to guard against a potential hack that could come remotely via WiFi. The virus is called “Broad Pawn” and is being considered a potentially serious threat.

If you have an iPhone or Apple device, you’ll need to install iOS version 10.3.3. Mac users are urged to install the macOS Sierra update to version 10.12.6.

Google issued its own security patch for Android devices earlier this month.

Comments

comments