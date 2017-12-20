Home Indiana Apples Sold in Indiana Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination December 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Four kinds of apples sold in Indiana are being recalled for possible listeria contamination. Jack Brown Produce of Sparta, a Michigan-based produce company, says the apples were processed and shipped by one of its suppliers, Nyblad Orchards, between December 11th through December 16th.

These apples could be contaminated and have been distributed to retail stores in Indiana as well as Michigan, Georgia, Missouri, and Ohio under the brand “Apple Ridge”. Apples were sold in Aldi stores.

The recalled products, including:

Honeycrisp apples in 2 lbs. clear plastic bags

Gala, Fuji and Golden Delicious apples in 3 lbs. clear plastic bags

Fuji and Gala apples in 5 lbs. red-netted mesh bags

Gala, Fuji and Honeycrisp apples that were tray-packed and individually sold

The number to look out for on the bag label are:

Fuji: NOI 163, 165, 167, 169, 174

Honeycrisp: NOI 159, 160, 173

Golden Delicious: NOI 168

Gala: NOI 164, 166

If you bought the apples on or after December 11th, you should throw out the apples. You can call Jack Brown Produce for a refund at 1-800-348-0834.

