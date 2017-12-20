Apples Sold in Indiana Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination
Four kinds of apples sold in Indiana are being recalled for possible listeria contamination. Jack Brown Produce of Sparta, a Michigan-based produce company, says the apples were processed and shipped by one of its suppliers, Nyblad Orchards, between December 11th through December 16th.
These apples could be contaminated and have been distributed to retail stores in Indiana as well as Michigan, Georgia, Missouri, and Ohio under the brand “Apple Ridge”. Apples were sold in Aldi stores.
The recalled products, including:
Honeycrisp apples in 2 lbs. clear plastic bags
Gala, Fuji and Golden Delicious apples in 3 lbs. clear plastic bags
Fuji and Gala apples in 5 lbs. red-netted mesh bags
Gala, Fuji and Honeycrisp apples that were tray-packed and individually sold
The number to look out for on the bag label are:
Fuji: NOI 163, 165, 167, 169, 174
Honeycrisp: NOI 159, 160, 173
Golden Delicious: NOI 168
Gala: NOI 164, 166
If you bought the apples on or after December 11th, you should throw out the apples. You can call Jack Brown Produce for a refund at 1-800-348-0834.