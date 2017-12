Home Indiana Applebee’s Offering $1 Long Island Iced Teas All December Long December 1st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Applebee’s is keeping things “lit” all December long.

The restaurant chain is offering $1 long island iced teas for the rest of 2017.

The cocktail features a mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, and a sweet and sour mix all blended with cola.

The deal is available to dine-in customers every day all day at participating locations.

Applebee’s offered $1 margaritas for the month of October.

