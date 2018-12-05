Home Illinois “The Appetizers” Band Gift Nursing Residents With More Than Their Voices December 5th, 2018 Amanda Porter Illinois

A group of young performers brightened the spirits of residents at the Wabash Christian Village in Carmi Wednesday night.

“The Appetizers” served up holiday jams and well known classic hits, along with a special present for each resident.

“The music was all so good. I just could watch the whole performance,” says resident Martha Spahr.

“The Appetizers” main course filled the nursing home with the holiday spirit.

“It probably made them pretty happy that we were singing,” says band member Cody Rouse.

“Oh I thought it was wonderful. Such talent. They are just beautiful,” says resident Ada Lee Walker.

This year, “The Appetizer’s” raised money and served up a holiday treat along with their voices.

Each resident received a present from the group to top off their night.

“Oh, this was beautiful. This is my color,” says Spahr while showing off a warm pair of colored socks.

“It’s wonderful. It’s things we need,” agrees Walker.

Band member Payton Dale says, “It’s absolutely thrilling. It says in the bible that it’s always best to give than to receive and I feel like that has definitely been accomplished here today.”

“The Appetizers” prepared several songs and went a step further this year to bring holiday joy.

“It was special to them because they probably don t get gifts a lot so we gave them some,” says Rouse.

Sometimes a gift of presence during the holidays is the best present of them all.

“That’s all I need for Christmas right now is to see their smiles,” says “The Appetizer’s” teacher Mark Rogers.

“It’s a tough life living in these nursing homes for these people. They don’t have much joy and if we could bring just two minutes of joy it makes all the work worth it.”

“The Appetizers” perform at nursing homes and venues across the state each month.

Comments

comments