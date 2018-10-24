Home Indiana Evansville Appeals on Wheels to Visit University of Evansville October 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Appeals on Wheels will make a stop at the University of Evansville on November 1st in reference to the Reid v. State of Indiana case.

The case alleges officers responded to a dispatch call in which the caller stated he had “heard a loud noise outside his residence, looked outside and saw his wife, Ashley Reid, staggering in the driveway.” A law enforcement officer proceeded to the scene, saw in the driveway two women and a vehicle with damage to the rear passenger-side bumper and the front passenger-side tire, and made contact with them.

The case file also say the State charged Reid with operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more as class A misdemeanors. Reid filed a motion to suppress all oral and written communications, confessions, statements, or admissions alleged to have been made by her, as well as any test results. The trial court denied the motion to suppress. Reid now brings an interlocutory appeal, arguing that the officer conducted a custodial interrogation of her without first advising her of her Miranda rights.

Indiana’s second highest Court will conduct oral argument at University of Evansville on November 1st at 11:00AM, and will have a panel consisting of Judge John G. Baker, Judge Melissa S. May, and Judge Elaine B. Brown

The full court case can be read by clicking here.

