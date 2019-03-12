Apparent Scorned Lover Trashes Car; Auto Shops See Increase of Vandalism

Working on cars is what they do at Ray’s Collision and Customs, but already a few times this month they’ve been seeing vandalized cars come into their shop.

“It’s sad. It’s sad to have such a nice vehicle to say the least done like this,” says Ray Brasher, Ray’s Collision and Customs owner.

A gleaming 2015 Escalade and a jilted lover turned into what many in Madisonville are saying is a jaw dropping move.

“It’s got key marks all away around the entire vehicle,” says Brasher. “Of course you can see the cheater spray paint. The hood is done the same way. The headlights are scratched up. The taillights have been busted out. All four tires have puncture marks in them from a knife or something with a sharp edge.”

Brasher says he came across a photo of the car the owner posted online and then picked up the vehicle from that owner to do the repairs. He says it is believed that someone targeted the wrong car.

“It’s just a crazy situation and he was the victim of it,” says Brasher.

More damage was also done to the interior with slashed seats and busted screens.

“In this month we’ve had three,” says Brasher.

However, Ray’s Collision and Customs has seen its fair share of vandalized cars from angry lovers just within the last month alone.

“The vandalism I mean it’s on a daily day to day basis,” says Brasher. “This right here it’s not as common, but we see probably a dozen a year from somebody being mad at somebody and going to this kind of extreme.”

Police say that vandalism in Kentucky could classify as a misdemeanor or felony depending on the value of the damage. More than $1,000 worth of damage is classified as a felony and could result in jail time.

Authorities are working to figure out who vandalized the car, but in the meantime Brasher says to think twice about your actions.

“Realistically, I mean the car didn’t do anything to anybody and at the end of the the day if you just stop and think about what you’re doing before you do it, you’re probably not going to do it,” says Brasher.

Brasher says the repairs will take nearly two weeks to fully repair. Damage to the car will cost more than $20,000 to repair.

