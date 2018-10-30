Home Sports KWC Apollo’s Zach Hopewell, Kentucky Wesleyan Prep for Division I Opponents October 30th, 2018 JoJo Gentry KWC, Sports

Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s Basketball starts its season this week with two Division I opponents.

The Panthers face Xavier Thursday, and Western Kentucky Saturday. KWC’s game in Cincinnati Thursday tips off at 6 p.m. CT. The Panthers’ matchup in Bowling Green with the Hilltoppers is at 2 p.m. CT. Catch coverage of these games on 44News.

Half of KWC’s roster consists of underclassmen, including seven freshmen. But the Panthers expect sophomore Zach Hopwell to make an impact right away. The Apollo grad spent his freshman season at Murray State. Hopewell tells 44News he transferred to his hometown college because KWC is a better fit on and off the floor.



Comments

comments