The Tri-state pencils in another Division I Basketball commit.

Apollo senior Zach Hopewell announced on Twitter Wednesday he has committed to Murray State Men’s Basketball as a preferred walk on.

As a senior at Apollo, he averaged 21 points and 5 rebounds per game.

