Apollo Wins Week 1’s 44Blitz Spirit Award

August 23rd, 2017 44Blitz, Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

The Apollo High School student section is our Week 1 44Blitz Spirit Award winner!

The Eagles will be up for the 44Blitz Spirit Award of the Year, which 44Sports will present at the end of the football season to the winning student section.

Congrats to the Eagles!

Catch 44Blitz every Friday night at 10 p.m. on CBS44.

Follow game updates with the hashtag “#44Blitz” alongside sports reporter Nick Ruffolo at @NRuffolo44News and sports director JoJo Gentry at @JGentry44News.

