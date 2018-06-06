Home Kentucky Apollo Softball Draws on Deep Ties to Prep for State Tourney June 6th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Kentucky, KWC, Owensboro, Sports

Apollo softball has plenty of its own team chemistry to make a statement at Thursday’s KHSAA State Tournament, but enlisting the help of a former Eagle does not hurt.

Autumn Grady, a former Apollo softball standout and current Kentucky Wesleyan senior pitched to current players as the team prepped for its first round game against Scott County.

The Eagles enter the state tournament on a five-game win streak and will look to avenge a 7-0 loss earlier in the season to the Cardinals.

First pitch is at 7 p.m. from Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro.

Comments

comments