Home Kentucky Apollo High School Students Participate in Close the Deal Event March 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Students at Apollo High School in Owensboro get the opportunity to take the next step in preparing for success after high school. Juniors at the school took part in a special Close the Deal event.

Students were able to hear from keynote speaker, and Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton.

Some of the topics covered at the event included college admissions, financial aid, careers, and life readiness.

Comments

comments