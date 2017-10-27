Home Kentucky Apollo High School Student Recognized For Her Bravery October 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

A senior at Apollo High School in Owensboro is being recognized for her bravery. Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Jayln Burroughs is the recipient of Air Force Junior ROTC the Gold Valor Award, which is the highest honor that can be awarded to an ROTC or JROTC Cadet.

After witnessing a serious car accident, Burroughs rescued a family trapped in their overturned vehicle. The victims only suffered minor injuries after the high school senior was able to get them out safely.

Jalyn Burroughs said, “They said I was their angel. We talked to them and they were literally convinced that they had died in that car accident, and they thought I was just a gift from god coming down. I’m just glad to have got them out of the vehicle safely.”

Only two people have received the Gold Valor Award in the last 10 years.

