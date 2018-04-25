Home Kentucky Apollo High School Student Earns Perfect Score On ACT April 25th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

An Apollo High School student earns a perfect score on the ACT test. Trevor Payne, a junior at AHS, got a score of 36 on his ACT administered on March 20th.

Trevor has been named to the All-A Honor Roll at AHS, where he has been a varsity baseball team member for three years (shortstop). He’s earned Outstanding Speaker at the Kentucky Youth Assembly three times, and has qualified for the Future Business Leaders of America public speaking state competition.

Trevor serves as head chairman of the 2019 DanceBlue committee at AHS and a member of the 2017 and 2018 DanceBlue fundraising committees.

He’s active in the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Kentucky Youth Assembly, Spirit Club, the Apollo Mentoring Club and Future Business Leaders of America.

Once Trevor graduates in 2019, he plans to study business in college. Previously, Trevor earned a 35 on the ACT and set a goal to get a perfect score.

“When I saw the score, my first thought was, ‘I have to call my Mom,’” he said. “I have received several phone calls from family members and that has been nice. My ultimate goal is to go to college and not have to pay for it.”

