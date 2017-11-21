Home Kentucky Apollo High School Staff Honors One Of Their Own November 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Apollo High School staff is marking kids first day by honoring one of their own. School officials decided to honor Jaime Shain, a current senior at Apollo and the manager of the Boys Basketball Team.

The principal of Apollo says Jaime is one of the biggest fans of high school basketball, and that he does whatever it takes to support the team.

For that reason, the basketball coach decided to let Jaime suit up for the inter squad scrimmage on Friday night.

The game proved to be a big deal for Jaime…he scored.

A big congratulations to him.

Comments

comments