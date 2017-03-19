Home Kentucky Apollo High School Hosts Robo Challenge Xtreme Regional Tournament March 19th, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

32 teams from 7 school battled it out in the Robo Challenge Xtreme Regional Tournament. Apollo High School hosted the event where students use Lego Midstorms robots to complete tasks.

The challenge is designed to get students interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. This year’s theme was “fun at the fair” and all challenges were related to the Physics involved in winning simple games such as those one would find in booths at a fairgrounds.

The top two teams in each division advance to the RCX state championship at Rupp Arena in Lexington, April 12TH.

