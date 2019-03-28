Apollo High School Closed Thursday Due to Burglary

A break-in at Apollo High School forces the school to close Thursday. 44News is told the principal arrived at the school around 6 a.m. and saw a subject wearing dark colored clothing and a mask leaving the building using the side door.

According to the release, the suspect used a blunt force object to force entry through a secure door.

Investigators are still on the scene, so officials decided to close the school for the day.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

