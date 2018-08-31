Apollo High School Celebrates 50th Birthday

Students, teachers, and alumni of Apollo High School are celebrating a major milestone for the school. First opened as Apollo Junior High School on August 29th, 1969 the school is nearing its 50th birthday.

And the community wants to honor it in a big way. Friday current students and teachers gathered for an Eagle family lunch on the football field.

Everyone sang happy birthday, late cupcakes, and played games. They even formed a 50 on the field and used a drone to take a picture commemorating the occasion.

“Just happy to celebrate this not just with our current students, but with the board members coming out today and superintendent robins. It’s a very special day. All of the kids get to experience this event and should make it special for them many years down the road,” says AHS principal Rick Lasley.

There are several events planned throughout the year for Apollo’s birthday.

On October 5th, an “Apollo at 50” celebration is taking place during the home football game against Christian County.

Alumni of AHS will be honored during the event.

