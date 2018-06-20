Apollo Grad Zach Hopewell Returns to the Tri-State

After scoring over 1,400 points in an Eagles uniform, former Apollo High School guard Zach Hopewell returned to Owensboro Wednesday after joining Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball.

Hopewell spent one season with Murray State before transferring to the Panthers, according to a press release from the team.

With the Racers, Hopewell saw action in 13 games, but only played 27 minutes.

However, he scored 11 points in his limited playing time, which translates to an average of 16 points per 40 minutes.

The 6’2″ combo guard talked about a successful on-the-court career melding with a successful career in the classroom as his reason for leaving.

“I chose Wesleyan to continue and become the best player that I can be but most importantly continue my educational career to set myself up for a successful future,” said Hopewell in the release.

KWC also announced Deng Mayot, Amandas Urkis and Tyler Bezold would be joining the team.

Mayot joins Kentucky Wesleyan from NJCAA Division I school Pensacola State College, a member of the Panhandle Conference.

Before his stint with the Pirates, Mayot was the St. James College Athlete of the Year in 2016.

Urkis travels to KWC from from Kaunas, Lithuania.

The 6’7″ forward played at Lee Academy and received an invitation to play for the Lithuanian National Basketball team in 2017.

He also led the Lithuanian Regional Basketball League in three point shooting and finished in the top 10 in league scoring.

Bezold comes from Taylor Mill, Ky. where he attended Holy Cross High School in 2016 and spent the past two seasons at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In high school, he was selected for the Kentucky East West All-Star game in 2016.

Comments

comments