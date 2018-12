Home Kentucky Apollo GBB Hangs on to Beat Daviess County 52-47 December 21st, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

The Apollo girls basketball team improved to 2-0 at the Owensboro Invitational tournament with a 52-47 win over Daviess County.

The E-Gals now play Webster County at home at 11:00 a.m. for a chance at the championship game Saturday night.

