March 6th, 2018

Apollo Boys Basketball beats Owensboro Catholic 51-41 to win the 3rd Region title at the SportsCenter Tuesday.

The Eagles will face Covington Catholic in the first round of the Sweet 16 on March 15 at Rupp Arena. The game tips off at 8 p.m.

The game tips off at 8 p.m.



