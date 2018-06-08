Home Kentucky Apollo Beats Estill, Elimiated by Clay County in KHSAA State Tourney June 8th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

The Apollo softball team started Friday’s elimination bracket run strong with a 6-0 win over Estill county, but the E-gals were tripped up by Clay County in the next round.

The game was tied at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Tigers scored four runs over the final two frames to seal the game and eliminate the Eagles 7-3.

Several key seniors played their last game, including Payton Blades and Haley John.

Apollo’s season ends with a 22-11 record.

Comments

comments