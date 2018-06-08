Apollo Beats Estill, Elimiated by Clay County in KHSAA State Tourney

44News | Evansville, IN

June 8th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

The Apollo softball team started Friday’s elimination bracket run strong with a 6-0 win over Estill county, but the E-gals were tripped up by Clay County in the next round.

The game was tied at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Tigers scored four runs over the final two frames to seal the game and eliminate the Eagles 7-3.

Several key seniors played their last game, including Payton Blades and Haley John.

Apollo’s season ends with a 22-11 record.

