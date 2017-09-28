Apartment Fire In Evansville

Fire crews rushed to the scene of an early morning fire in Evansville. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 2:06 Thursday morning.

The fire happened at the Ashley Court Apartments in the 5800 block of Brentwood Court. According to firefighters on the scene, at one point there were several units on fire.

The Red Cross is on scene to help any displaced families. There are no reports of injuries or a cause on the fire.

The Eastbound Lloyd is closed right now at Fielding Road as firefighters continue to work on the blaze. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

44News Reporter Veronica DeKett will be live from the scene of the fire beginning on 44News This Morning at 5:00.

