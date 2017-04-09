An Apartment Fire Displaces Residents in Owensboro

Residents of an Owensboro apartment building are displaced after a fire spreads throughout the structure. Officials say the fire at Royal Arms Apartments started on a balcony but had moved quickly before they arrived on scene.

Crews evacuated the building. Officials say the fire reached the attic and damaged all 24 apartments. It took two hours to put out the blaze.

Owensboro Fire Chief says, “When we arrived we found the fire was actually in the attic and through the roof already, so we had to deal with the challenges. We have tight quarters back in here, as you can well see, plus we had 30 mile an hour winds we were dealing with.”

No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

