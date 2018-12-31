Apartment Fire Damages Ten Units in Evansville

Ten apartment units have been damaged after a fire broke out just after 9:30AM on Evansville’s north side.

Fire crews responded to the 4400 block of Spring Valley Road for a report of a working fire. Officials say it took around half an hour to get the flames under control.

Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Out of the ten units affected, three of them were significantly damaged.

The Red Cross is on scene to help assist displaced residents.

