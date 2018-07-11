Anticipation Builds for 2018 Border Bowl in Evansville

Eight high school football teams across the Tri-state are in for the 2018 Border Bowl.

Four teams from Owensboro, and four teams from Evansville, will go head to head in late August.

Friday, Aug. 24, at Reitz Bowl

5 p.m., Evansville Reitz vs. Owensboro

7:30 p.m., Evansville Mater Dei vs. Apollo

Saturday, Aug. 25, at Enlow Field

4 p.m., Evansville Central vs. Daviess County

6:30 p.m., Evansville Memorial vs. Owensboro Catholic

Tickets will be available at the participating schools’ athletic offices in August. Entry to each double-header is seven dollars. The double-headers are not part of season-ticket packages for any of the schools. Along with state bragging rights, the teams will be playing for ETFCU Border Bowl Football Challenge trophies.

“This has been a great series and we’re just very happy that Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union stepped up to partner with us and bring the games to Evansville,” said Andy Owen, the former Central coach and current Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. athletics director. “These have always been great games to see different competition.”

Last year, in Owensboro, Evansville schools swept two double-headers: Central 49, Apollo 7; Mater Dei 21, Owensboro 20 (OT); Memorial 58, Daviess County 33; Reitz 34, Owensboro Catholic 0.

Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union supports non-profits in the Tri-State with more than $500,000 donated.



