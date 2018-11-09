Antibiotics Awareness Week Begins Nov. 12

Antibiotics treat some common and more serious bacterial infections, but improper use can lead to resistance that can be life-threatening.

The CDC calls resistance to antibiotics one of the most urgent threats to public health.

The U.S. Antibiotics Awareness week begins Nov. 12th and is a time to put particular emphasis on the use of antibiotics within the health system and the community.

Experts say misuse of anti-bacterial drugs has led to the development of more drugs because of the body’s growing resistance.”

Vice President and Chief Medical officer for Deaconess Dr. Mack Blanton says, “Antibiotic use is a national and actually a worldwide concern there based mostly on excessive or improper use of antibiotics that leads to resistance of bacteria to antibiotics.”

Resistance occurs when bacteria develop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them.

The CDC recommends several ways to prevent the spread of antibiotics resistance including talking with your healthcare provider about measures to relieve symptoms without using antibiotics and take prescribed antibiotics exactly as directed by your healthcare provider.

The CDC also warns never to pressure your healthcare provider for an antibiotic prescription and never save antibiotics for the next time you’re sick.

For year-round smart use and the best care, visit the CDC website to learn more about antibiotic prescribing and how to use them.

