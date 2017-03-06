Home Indiana Anti-Impaired Education Program to Jumpstart in Gibson County March 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office will jumpstart an anti-impaired education program after receiving two donations from area businesses. Peabody Energy donated six “Drunk Buster” Alcohol and Drug Simulation Goggles. Four of them simulate impairment on various levels, from 0.06 to 0.35. There was also a set of goggles that simulates drug impairment as well as a set of goggles that simulate cannabis impairment.

Gibson County’s Cart’s Gone Wild in Haubstadt provided the sheriff’s office a golf cart to use, free of charge, to aid in the anti-impaired education program. This new educational program is designed to reduce the amount of impair drivers in Gibson County.

The sheriff’s office is working on getting programs to range in size from classrooms to living rooms to large fields and playground areas. Schools, Civic Groups, or other organizations are encouraged to call Sgt. Bruce Vanoven to schedule a program.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Indiana says there were 178 drunk driving fatalities in the Hoosier state. These numbers account for 22% of the total accidents in Indiana. Drunk driving incidents have increased more than 11% over previous years.

For stats on drunk driving, visit M.A.D.D. Indiana.

