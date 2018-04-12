44News | Evansville, IN

Anti-Gang Violence Bill Draws Opposition From Community

April 12th, 2018 Kentucky

Opponents who are against a bill aimed at cracking down on gang activity in Kentucky are making a last-minute push to stop it from passing.

Some opponents say the measure would unfairly target minority neighborhoods, putting more people in prison for longer sentences.

The president of the Louisville Urban League says what they need is more services at the front end to keep youngsters away from gangs.

The bill is backed by law enforcement. It would make it a felony for adults to recruit young gang members and require them to serve most of their sentences.

It could come up for a Senate vote as soon as Friday.

