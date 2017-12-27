Anti-Circumcision Billboard Stirs Controversy in Owensboro

A billboard in Owensboro is advocating a particular stand on an issue that may stir some local controversy. It sits near the intersection of East 4th and Breckenridge in Owensboro.

Displaying a topic that most people don’t discuss on a daily basis–circumcision. The Texas-based group called Your Whole Baby is behind it.

Your Whole Baby Director of Research Ashley Trueman says her group’s mission is to educate and inform the public about circumcision, which she calls unnecessary.

“A community member in Owensboro who is really passionate about this cause actually donated the billboard the whole year so it was something that was not funded by us but it’s a supporter of us that decided to put forth the money to donate it to your community for the year,” says Trueman.

The group is not advocating any laws banning circumcision, but she says she wants fewer parents to choose the procedure.



