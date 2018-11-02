Pro-Life Truck Seen Traveling through Tri-State Area

A pro-life group called “The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform” is driving trucks around several swing states ahead of next Tuesday’s Midterm Elections. The group says the trucks are part of a swing state voter education campaign. They’re driving through cities and towns in several swing states including, Missouri, Indiana, North Dakota, West Virginia, Montana, and Florida.

One of those trucks was spotted around Evansville and Newburgh Friday. The vehicles show pictures of what the organization behind the display claims are aborted fetuses.

44News reached out to a local medical expert to get their take on those pictures. They tell us the images do not show an accurate pregnancy termination and most likely depict a miscarriage.

According to the group’s website, “The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform is an American pro-life organization promulgating views of the right to life for the unborn, disabled, infirm, aged and other vulnerable groups. The CBR was founded in July 1990 as a privately funded, non-profit educational corporation.”

