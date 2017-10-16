Anthem Blue Cross Plans Receive High Ratings

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Kentucky says its 2018 Medicare Advantage in HMO and PPO Plans will be rated four and five stars respectively by the Medicare Star Ratings Program.

The HMO received four star ratings in Daviess, Henderson, McLean and Webster Counties.

The PPO Plan received five star ratings in those same counties.

The ratings are based on quality and performance of Medicare Advantage Plans to help consumers and their families compare plans.

