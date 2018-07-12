Home Indiana Another Woman Accusing Curtis Hill of Misconduct Identifies Herself July 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Another woman accusing Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill of groping her has come forward and identified herself in defense of the other women who have made claims.

Niki DaSilva is a worker for the Senate Republican Caucus. In an email she sent to the office of General Hill earlier today, she alleges that he groped her at a bar in May of this year.

The email contains a detailed retelling of the alleged events:

After a few moments, Attorney General Hill put his hand on my back. I was taken aback by this gesture as we had never held a conversation before that night. I felt his hand start to slide slowly down my back. I didn’t want to bring attention to his actions so I tried to push his hand away inconspicuously using my free hand. When our hands met, instead of taking this nudge as a cue to remove his hand from my lower back, he grabbed my hand and moved both of our hands over my butt, lingering there before releasing me. He looked at me with a grin on his face and continued the conversation. Luckily, soon after that, my co-worker and I found an escape route and moved from the area

Attorney General Curtis Hill issued the following statement in response to DaSilva’s statement:

“On July 11, 2018, the Office of the Attorney General received an email of a draft ‘story’ from the accuser’s General Assembly email account. The statement was blind copied to the office email account of the accuser’s close friend, whose employment with the OAG had recently been terminated. In her draft ‘story,’ she editorialized her recollection of events. And she asked for help, stating: ‘This is the final draft for my statement attached. Please let me know if there are any grammatical errors or phrases that need to be changed/strengthened/eliminated. It’s clear that the integrity of this investigation is compromised. The various stories appear to be coordinated and changed under the direction of others. We believe these emails could be material to an investigation. We would hope that any emails sent on state equipment between the accuser and others be preserved and not deleted.”

Governor Eric Holcomb and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have called for Hill’s resignation. Hill has refused, calling the allegations both vicious and false.

