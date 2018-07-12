Another Woman Accusing Curtis Hill of Misconduct Identifies Herself
Another woman accusing Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill of groping her has come forward and identified herself in defense of the other women who have made claims.
Niki DaSilva is a worker for the Senate Republican Caucus. In an email she sent to the office of General Hill earlier today, she alleges that he groped her at a bar in May of this year.
The email contains a detailed retelling of the alleged events:
After a few moments, Attorney General Hill put his hand on my back. I was taken aback by this gesture as we had never held a conversation before that night. I felt his hand start to slide slowly down my back. I didn’t want to bring attention to his actions so I tried to push his hand away inconspicuously using my free hand. When our hands met, instead of taking this nudge as a cue to remove his hand from my lower back, he grabbed my hand and moved both of our hands over my butt, lingering there before releasing me. He looked at me with a grin on his face and continued the conversation. Luckily, soon after that, my co-worker and I found an escape route and moved from the area
Attorney General Curtis Hill issued the following statement in response to DaSilva’s statement: