Another Very Warm Winter’s Day

Highs today reached 64-72………The red & silver maples are in blossom, the daffodils are way up with buds with some now blooming in western Kentucky. I have hyacinths way up now with buds & they are nearing blossom. Crocuses are blooming. The Bradford Pear buds are now very swollen & some are beginning to crack open. With it still in the 60s to near 70 over the Tri-State at midnight, I can hear the Spring Peepers in the distance on the front porch……….all signs of spring.

72 Madisonville

72 Dawson Springs

70 Sebree

70 Earlington

70 Vincennes

69 Mt. Vernon, Indiana

69 Newburgh

69 New Harmony

69 Calhoun

69 Hartford

69 Greenville

69 Zion

69 Morganfield

69 Evansville

69 Flora

69 Beaver Dam

68 Wadesville

68 Harrisburg

68 Oakland City

68 Henderson

68 Hawesville

68 Fairfield

67 Powderly

67 Mt. Carmel

67 Owensboro

66 Washington

66 Huntingburg

65 Bristow

64 Olney

