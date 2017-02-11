44News | Evansville, IN

Another Very Warm Winter’s Day

Another Very Warm Winter’s Day

February 11th, 2017 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Highs today reached 64-72………The red & silver maples are in blossom, the daffodils are way up with buds with some now blooming in western Kentucky.  I have hyacinths way up now with buds & they are nearing blossom.  Crocuses are blooming.  The Bradford Pear buds are now very swollen & some are beginning to crack open.  With it still in the 60s to near 70 over the Tri-State at midnight, I can hear the Spring Peepers in the distance on the front porch……….all signs of spring.

72  Madisonville

72  Dawson Springs

70  Sebree

70  Earlington

70  Vincennes

69  Mt. Vernon, Indiana

69  Newburgh

69  New Harmony

69  Calhoun

69  Hartford

69  Greenville

69  Zion

69  Morganfield

69  Evansville

69  Flora

69  Beaver Dam

68  Wadesville

68  Harrisburg

68  Oakland City

68  Henderson

68  Hawesville

68  Fairfield

67  Powderly

67  Mt. Carmel

67  Owensboro

66  Washington

66  Huntingburg

65  Bristow

64  Olney

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.