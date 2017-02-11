Another Very Warm Winter’s Day
Highs today reached 64-72………The red & silver maples are in blossom, the daffodils are way up with buds with some now blooming in western Kentucky. I have hyacinths way up now with buds & they are nearing blossom. Crocuses are blooming. The Bradford Pear buds are now very swollen & some are beginning to crack open. With it still in the 60s to near 70 over the Tri-State at midnight, I can hear the Spring Peepers in the distance on the front porch……….all signs of spring.
72 Madisonville
72 Dawson Springs
70 Sebree
70 Earlington
70 Vincennes
69 Mt. Vernon, Indiana
69 Newburgh
69 New Harmony
69 Calhoun
69 Hartford
69 Greenville
69 Zion
69 Morganfield
69 Evansville
69 Flora
69 Beaver Dam
68 Wadesville
68 Harrisburg
68 Oakland City
68 Henderson
68 Hawesville
68 Fairfield
67 Powderly
67 Mt. Carmel
67 Owensboro
66 Washington
66 Huntingburg
65 Bristow
64 Olney