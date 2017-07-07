Another Tri-state Kmart will Close

Sears Corporation is out with another list of store closings, and one Tri-state store is on the list.

The Kmart store on Frederica Street in Owensboro will close its doors. The company has not given a specific date when it will shut down. The store in Owensboro was one of 35 Kmart and 8 Sears stores on the most recent closings list.

Sears Corporation has closed numerous stores in recent months, including the Kmart store on Parrish Avenue in Owensboro.

The Sears store in Evansville will remain open.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

