Another Round of Winter Weather Heads for the Tri-State

Good Evening,

The National Weather Service has issued a multitude of Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories ranging from Eastern Colorado to Maine and nearly everywhere in between in anticipation of the significant winter storm expected to drop more than a foot of snowfall across portions of the Midwest and Northeast.

Included within those Winter Weather Advisories, is one that includes the entirety of the Tri-State; the Advisory is slated to kick off at 12:00 P.M. CT Saturday and last through midnight early Sunday morning. It’s during that period that our heavy rainfall will transition to snow, temperatures will plummet and winds will pick up, ushering in our latest blast of winter.

The first of the rainfall is expected to reach our westernmost counties shortly before midnight tonight before spreading across the whole of the region during the predawn hours Saturday. Up to 1″-2″ of rain are expected to fall south of the Ohio Saturday morning and afternoon. The transition from rain to snow will reach our northwestern counties around noon before advancing southeast to Evansville between 3:00 P.M. CT and 4:00 P.M. CT. By 7:00 P.M. CT, we’re looking at a full-on snowfall event. The last of the snowfall will exit east of the region after midnight Sunday morning just as winds begin to gust near 35 mph; blowing a drifting snow appear to be a possibility early Sunday.

Total snowfall accumulations are expected to range between a dusting to an inch south of the Ohio River to as much as 1″ to 2″ north of the Ohio with isolated 3″ accumulations a possibility for the northern third of the region. Be safe and use common sense – travel is expected to be difficult at times Saturday afternoon/evening, especially for those headed north.