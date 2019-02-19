Another Round of Heavy Rain, Along With Ice and Snow

Good Evening,

In anticipation of this evening’s heavy rainfall, ice and snow, the National Weather Service has issued both a Flash Flood Watch for all of our Kentuckian counties and a Winter Weather Advisory for some of our northernmost Hoosier and Illinois counties. While the Winter Weather Advisory is only expected to linger into the early morning hours Wednesday, while the Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect through 6:00 P.M. CT tomorrow evening.

the current model data is indicating that sustained rainfall will reach our southernmost counties around 5:15 P.M. CT before advancing northward to Evansville around 7:45 P.M. CT. It’s only once the precipitation pushes in across our northernmost counties, between 8:00 P.M. CT and 9:00 P.M., that we could see a transition from rainfall to ice and snow.

It appears as though the heavy rainfall will continue on and intensify as the evening rolls into the early morning. The last of the organized, heavy rain shouldn’t exit east of the region until after 7:00 A.M. CT Wednesday morning, though isolated rainfall is expected to linger periodically through our midweek. By the time it’s all said and done, some of our Kentuckian counties could receive in excess of another 2″ of total precipitation during the next 12 to 18 hours. As a result, flooding remains a concern for Wednesday morning’s commute.

Fortunately, Thursday looks as though it will supply a respite, albeit a brief one, from the rainfall; expect highs in the upper 40s wit ha good amount of sunshine that afternoon. We are however, tracking another potentially heavy round of rainfall headed our way for Friday and Saturday. The latest model runs continue to indicate that we could see an additional 0.75″ to 2″ of rainfall between Friday evening and Saturday!

There is good news though; despite all of this anticipated rainfall, river levels aren’t expected to rise during the next week. With the Ohio and Wabash on the decline, the additional 2″ of rain will only slow the recession of the flood waters across the Tri-State and drive them any higher.

