Another Hot Toy for Christmas!

It’s time to start thinking about Christmas gifts, and who better to tell us about this year’s trendiest toy than Jo Beth Boots of Macaroni Kid Evansville?

We know that Hairdorables are going to be a big hit, this year, we un-boxed one for you back in August.

But Jo Beth says that “Little Live Pets” are going to be flying off of the shelves!

Think, it’s the perfect pet…you don’t have to take it for a walk, and it has a power button.

Press play to see all this little doggie can do.



