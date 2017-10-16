Home Indiana Another Candidate Plans To Run For Indiana’s 64th District October 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A candidate is throwing his name in the ring for Indiana’s 64th District. Matt Hostettler announced that he will be running for the open seat in the upcoming 2018 state election.

Tom Washburne currently holds the seat, but has said he will not be seeking re-election.

Hostettler said at a press conference in Ft. Branch that he wants to see the area be a wonderful place to raise his family, and for future generations to do the same.

Hostettler is the son of former 8th District U.S. Rep. John Hostettler.

Vanderburgh County Commissioner Bruce Ungethiem is also running for the open seat. Both candidates are Republicans.

Indiana House District 64 covers all of Gibson County and portions of Vanderburgh, Posey, Knox and Pike Counties.

