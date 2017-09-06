Home Indiana Another Candidate Announces Plans to Run for Gibson County Sheriff September 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Another candidate announces his plans to run for Gibson County Sheriff. Detective Sergeant Bruce Vanoven will be running for sheriff on the Republican ticket in 2018.

Vanoven grew up in Princeton and graduated from the Princeton Community High School in 1992. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies at Oakland City University.

Det. Sgt. Vanoven has been with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office since 2001. Vanoven is only the second deputy in the sheriff’s office 200-year history to receive a Merit Award for going above and beyond the call of duty for a triple homicide case in Pike County.

Vanoven has been certified as an Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Instructor since 2007. He specializes in Close Quarter Combat and Ground Fighting.

Current Sheriff, Tim Bottoms, will be running for re-election in 2018, and Tim Speedy also announced plans to run for sheriff next year.

If Vanoven is elected, he says he would focus on three things: building bridges with the residents of Gibson County, building bridges with other agencies in and around the county, and building a bridge to create a better culture in the sheriff’s office.

To become involved in his campaign, visit Bruce for Sheriff.

